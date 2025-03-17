Leavitt: We’re ‘Set to Continue’ Campaign Against Houthis if They ‘Continue’ Retaliation 

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the strikes against the Houthis over the weekend were successful and the Defense Department “is set to continue with this campaign if the Houthis continue with their retaliatory measures.”

Leavitt stated, [relevant remarks begin around 4:00] “[W]e know that these successful defensive strikes that took place over the weekend against the Houthis in the Red Sea were, indeed, successful. We took out some of their leaders, and the Defense Department is continued — is set to continue with this campaign if the Houthis continue with their retaliatory measures. The President is going to stand for the navigation — freedom of navigation of our seas, which is a very basic principle that, unfortunately, the previous administration refused to stand for and that’s why we are in this mess in the Middle East in the first place. President Trump inherited a lot of problems, Sean, because of the incompetence and the weakness of the Biden-Harris administration, but he is focused on fixing them and our allies and our adversaries better take him seriously.”

Earlier, Leavitt said, “President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize, not just Israel, but also, the United States of America, will see a price to pay, all hell will break loose.”

