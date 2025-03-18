Trump: ‘It’s Easier to Deal’ with a Liberal in Canada than Poilievre, He ‘Said Negative Things’

During a portion of an interview aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump responded to Canada’s Liberal Party appearing to gain ground electorally by saying that “I think it’s easier to deal, actually, with a Liberal. And maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all.” And Conservative candidate Pierre Poilievre “said negative things. So, when he says negative things, I couldn’t care less.”

While discussing U.S.-Canada relations, host Laura Ingraham said, “[T]he Liberal Party is going to win now, in the next election, most likely. And they were down and out.”

Trump responded, “I don’t care.”

Ingraham then asked, “Isn’t that going to make them more hostile to us and possibly open the door for China to get closer to Canada, and that would really put us in a bind?”

Trump answered, “No, I’d rather deal with a Liberal…the Conservative that’s running is stupidly no friend of mine. I don’t know him, but he said negative things. So, when he says negative things, I couldn’t care less. I think it’s easier to deal, actually, with a Liberal. And maybe they’re going to win, but I don’t really care. It doesn’t matter to me at all.”

