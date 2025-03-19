Trump: I Worry About Bad People Getting Gold Cards, if They Do, We’ll Refund Money and ‘They Get Out’, We’ll Also Vet

During a portion of an interview that took place on Tuesday and was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Donald Trump stated that he is worried about bad people coming in through the gold card program and if they do, “we give them their money back, and we send them out.” But they’ll also be properly vetted.

While discussing the gold card plan, host Laura Ingraham asked, “So, you’re not worried about any unsavory people coming in and taking –.”

Trump cut in to answer, “Yeah, I’m worried about unsavory, in which case, we’re going to give them the money back and they get out.”

Ingraham followed up, “They’ll be properly vetted?”

Trump responded, “They’re going to be properly vetted. But, when you’re talking about a lot of people — I think it’s going to be very successful. If somebody’s wrong, we actually are very nice, because it makes it a lot easier, legally, we give them their money back, and we send them out.”

In another part of the interview, Trump stated that “generally, people that can pay $5 million are going to be job producers, okay? They’re going to be successful, they’re going to produce jobs.” And that companies will purchase them so they can hire immigrants who have graduated at the top of America’s best institutions.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett