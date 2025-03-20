Alex Marlow: My Afternoon with Donald Trump Inside the Oval Office and the Amazing Story He Told

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about his discussion with President Donald Trump.

Marlow stated, “Trump told the most unbelievable story…about negotiating with his friend Pavarotti about how much to charge for a concert for the night. And Trump said he’s the greatest singer of all time and he told this unbelievable story about negotiating around Pavarotti’s million-dollar-a-night salary and how Trump was able to geniusly leverage two concerts out of him, but Trump missed the second concert, which was supposed to be a better concert, which kind of bummed Trump out. It was the most unbelievable story.”

