Energy Sec’y: Targeting Ports Harboring Sanctioned Iranian Tankers ‘Saved a Lot of Lives’, We Can Do It Again ‘Swiftly’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that when ports that harbored sanctioned Iranian tankers were targeted during the first Trump term, it significantly decreased Iranian oil experts and this “stopped significant money flowing to terrorists and saved a lot of lives around the world.” And that if the decision is made to bring that policy back in the second Trump term, “it can be executed swiftly.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 8:30] “Last April, Congress passed a new Iran sanctions law called the SHIP Act targeting ports that harbor sanctioned Iranian tankers. Experts said it could bring a new level of maximum pressure against Iranian oil. But the Biden administration didn’t ever roll that out. Are you going to do that?”

Wright answered, “Trump, in his first administration, President Trump did exactly that. And Iranian exports dropped by 75%, huge financial squeeze on them, stopped significant money flowing to terrorists and saved a lot of lives around the world. Can that be done again? Absolutely. Absolutely that can be done. And if that foreign policy decision is made to do that, it can be executed swiftly.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett