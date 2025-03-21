Alex Marlow: Canada’s Mark Carney ‘Can’t Form Half a Sentence’ But Is Determined to Take on Trump

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Canadian P.M. Mark Carney.

After playing video of Carney giving a vague, stumbling statement on discussions with Trump, Marlow said, “I like to insult politicians for when they only do platitudes, when they’re Prime Minister Platitude, we’re not even getting the platitudes here because he can’t form half a sentence, he can’t form a clause.”

He added, “[I]f you were in a beauty pageant, and you were a 19-year-old trying to win Miss Teen USA or whatever, for the great state of Canada, … and that was your answer, it would go viral online for your stupidity and your ignorance.”

