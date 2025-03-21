Tim Walz: We Are Back to Segregation Without the Department of Education

Governor Tim Walz (D-MN) claimed Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” that schools could segregate without the existence of the Department of Education.

Maddow said, “What’s your reaction to closing the Education Department today?”

Walz said, “Well, we knew it was coming, but it’s still a day that I dreaded. I dreaded it as a teacher, as a parent, certainly as a governor now. And the sad part for me about this is Donald Trump doesn’t know anything about education. This has been a long time dream of the far right to crush the public education system, to take that money and transfer it to private schools that don’t exist in in a lot of areas or rural areas. And then and to undermine some of the missions of the Department of Ed, making sure everybody gets an education regardless of race, religion or abilities.”

He added, “It’s about the Civil Rights Department in the Department of Education that makes sure that we don’t have a situation where a Ruby Bridges is escorted to school with police. And so we’re we’re back in an area where we can segregate. And he knows he knows that curriculums and those decisions are made on a local basis, but they muddy the waters.”

