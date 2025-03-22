Maher: ‘Europe Should Pay for Their Own Defense’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that while President Donald Trump is going about it the wrong way, he’s correct that “Europe should pay for their own defense.”

Maher said, “[T]here are some things I don’t like altogether, but there are some things, — I think you and I both agree, I don’t know if you do on all of these — but some of the things that Trump has ideas for, like, Europe should pay for their own defense. Yeah, they should. They’re rich. Border security, equity completely replacing the idea of equality. Some things, maybe biological men should not be competing with women, lots of things.”

Maher continued, “But none of it he does well, he does the right way, which takes us to getting rid of the — so, the big story this week, he got rid of — and one of those things on the list of things which I think are pretty good ideas, I don’t want Venezuelan gang members here either. Gang members have initiations where they have to kill a rando to get their f*cking teardrop tattoo. I don’t want to be that guy. So, I’m for getting rid of — but you can’t do it extra-legally, which he did.”

