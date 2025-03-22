Raskin: Anti-Tesla Violence Is Wrong, Is ‘Kind of Civil Disorder’ ‘Licensed by Donald Trump’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that the anti-Tesla violence and property destruction are wrong, “And this is the kind of civil disorder that has been unleashed in the country and licensed by Donald Trump, who pardoned more than 1,500 insurrectionists, including hundreds of people who violently assaulted our police officers.”

Host Chris Cuomo asked, “[P]eople burning Teslas, I think they’re acts of terrorism. And I don’t hear Democrats trying to grab some high ground here and say, who’s doing this? Who’s doing this? This is not America. You don’t burn up people’s property like this. These are acts of terror, what they’re doing to these Teslas. I don’t hear your guys saying it. Why?”

Raskin responded, “Well, number one, let me say it right now, and I absolutely deplore and oppose any act of violence against human beings, like we saw on January 6, with the massive violence leveled against our police officers. And I’m opposed to burning other people’s property. That’s against the law. And this is the kind of civil disorder that has been unleashed in the country and licensed by Donald Trump, who pardoned more than 1,500 insurrectionists, including hundreds of people who violently assaulted our police officers. So, that scene you’re showing me [of burning Teslas] makes me sick, not as sick as the attack on our police officers, but it’s in the same domain, and it’s all because of the same reason.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett