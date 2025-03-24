John Nolte on ‘Snow White’ Bombing: Trump Sent the Woke Era to the Gallows

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte talked about the struggles of the newest “Snow White” film.

Nolte stated, “[T]he movie came out a couple of years too late, because the woke era’s over. Trump’s victory sent the woke era to the gallows, and it just came out too late to even hit the zeitgeist. It feels very, very regressive now, and very reactionary.”

