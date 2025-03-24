Sanders: Trump Is ‘Making Sure Our Borders Are Stronger’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said President Donald Trump “cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger” was something he has done right.

Host Johnathan Karl said, “Is there anything that you think Trump has done right?”

Sanders said, “Yeah. I mean, I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger. Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate, and I happen to think we need comprehensive immigration reform, but I don’t think it’s appropriate for people to be coming across the border illegally. So, we’ve got to work now on comprehensive immigration reform.”

He added, “The idea that Trump has, I don’t know what his latest numbers are. He wants to deport 20 million people who are in this country who are undocumented. Well, you do that, you destroy the entire country. Because, I got news for you, Trump’s billionaire friends are not going to pick the crops in California that feed us. They’re not going to work in meat packing houses. That’s what undocumented people are doing. So, we need a variety of programs, guest worker programs, but mostly comprehensive immigration reform.”

