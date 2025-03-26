Dem Rep. Min: My Constituents Care About ‘Rule of Law’, Not Sanctuary Cities

On Wednesday’s “CNN This Morning,” Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) stated that the House Oversight Committee has “focused on sanctuary city policies” which isn’t something his constituents talk about and his constituents are instead “deeply concerned about the rule of law. They’re deeply concerned about this egregious breach of national security that we are witnessing right now.”

Host Audie Cornish asked, “You are in the House, on the Oversight Committee. What are you hearing from Republicans about whether they think this actually deems more conversation, more actual investigation?”

Min answered, “We’re hearing nothing on Oversight. And this is something I continually point out in our Oversight committees. We have focused on lab rats. We’ve focused on sanctuary city policies. You just heard Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is going to be focusing on NPR. This is not something — these are not things that my constituents are talking about. I’ve had tens of thousands of people reach out to my office. They’re deeply concerned about the rule of law. They’re deeply concerned about this egregious breach of national security that we are witnessing right now. But we’re not hearing oversight — our Oversight Republicans actually commit to actually want to do any oversight.”

