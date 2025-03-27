GOP Rep. Bacon: Congress Needs to Take Back Tariff Power from President

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that Congress should reclaim its sole authority over tariff policy from the executive branch.

Bacon said, “In the end, tariffs do cost more for the consumers. The consumers will be paying more. And I hope that these don’t go in effect in the long run. I hope it’s a negotiating technique. But in the end free trade is the best for consumers.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “What could Republicans, congressman, the Republicans in Congress specifically be doing more to push the President to try to de-escalate his trade war? What leverage do you have?”

Bacon said, “In Article 1 in the Constitution, really, tariffs should be a Congressional-initiated action. So this should come from Congress. However, I think we made a mistake. In the past, we passed legislation that gave the president some temporary tariff authorities. And I think that we should look back and maybe restore the power back to Congress.”

He added, “And take away the authorizations that we’ve allowed the presidents, not just President Trump, but President Biden and President Obama before him. This power should reside in the House and the Senate. We have the power of the purse, and so I think we should restore these authorities back to the House.”

Blitzer said, “Well, that’s an interesting proposal.”

