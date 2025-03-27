Musk: We ‘Try’ to Inform Congress as Much as We Can, But Law Says Money Can’t Be Wasted, Has to Be ‘Spent Correctly’

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” DOGE’s Elon Musk said that the department tries to keep Congress “as informed as possible” on what it’s doing “But the law does say that money needs to be spent correctly. It should not be spent fraudulently or wastefully. It’s not contrary to Congress to avoid waste and fraud. It is consistent with the law and consistent with Congress.”

Host Bret Baier asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:00] “[T]he process still involves Congress, right, at some level?”

Musk answered, “We try to keep Congress as informed as possible. But the law does say that money needs to be spent correctly. It should not be spent fraudulently or wastefully. It’s not contrary to Congress to avoid waste and fraud. It is consistent with the law and consistent with Congress. And we’ve seen, actually, great support, at least from the Republican side of the House, and, occasionally, some Democrats, too. It’s nice to see people cross the aisle once in a while. But, usually, when they attack DOGE, they never attack any of the specifics. So, they’ll say what we’re doing is somehow unconstitutional or illegal or whatever. We’re, like, well, which line of the cost savings do you disagree with? And they can’t point to any. And we list them all on doge.gov and the DOGE handle on X. And you’ll see just outrageous things, one outrageous thing after another.”

