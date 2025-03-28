HI Gov. on Djokovic Playing with RFK: ‘Hope Someone Hits Him with an Overhead’ ‘Shows Him What It Means to Hurt Somebody’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) reacted to Novak Djokovic playing tennis with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. by stating, “Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health. And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody,” and “go back to the tennis court, definitely good luck at Wimbledon, stay out of public health.”

Host Erin Burnett asked, “So, Novak Djokovic, the tennis star, just appeared with RFK on a tennis court together. Djokovic, of course, during COVID, wasn’t even able to play in one of the tournaments because he refused to get the COVID vaccine, right? Couldn’t play in the U.S. Open. It was an Australian Open issue. And now, here they are together. When you look at these cuts now, 25% of HHS, what does that mean for something like vaccines, even, in your state, in the state of Hawaii?”

Green responded, “It’ll be harder. We have vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural communities. I love to play tennis. I was a competitive tennis player when I was young. But Novak hanging out with RFK, while good for cardiovascular health, won’t do anything to prevent the spread of AIDS with good public health advice. It won’t do anything to help parents keep their kids from getting deadly meningitis if they don’t get their vaccines. This is this kind of B.S. distraction which we expected from a guy who took the job for celebrity reasons. It is catastrophic for our healthcare system to have RFK there. And shame on Novak for cozying up to this guy. Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health. And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody, because that’s what it’s going to be for all these kids that don’t get vaccinated. And for all the parents that have to deal with the consequences of this vitamin A overdose. These are real issues, and these clowns are not public health people. So, go back to the tennis court, definitely good luck at Wimbledon, stay out of public health.”

