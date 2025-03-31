CNN’s Tapper: Trump Administration Citing Problematic Behavior for Revoking Visas ‘Not Good Enough’

CNN host Jake Tapper said Monday on “The Lead” that the Trump administration revoking visas by citing problematic behavior without evidence of crimes is “not good enough.”

Tapper said, “I asked the Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. State Department and the White House for any specific evidence about any of these graduate students or scholars who have been targeted by the Trump administration for deportation. We know of at least 11 although Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, has said there are hundreds.”

He continued, “Secretary Rubio talked about participating in movements that are involved in doing things like vandalizing universities, harassing students, taking over buildings, creating a ruckus. Okay for these students, where’s the evidence that they vandalized? Where’s the evidence that they harassed students? Where’s where’s any of the evidence of any of this? All we know is that these people were involved in protest movements, but we don’t know of any disturbing behavior.”

He added, “If there is evidence of any of these individuals engaging in lawbreaking or harassing other students, or antisemitism, or pro-Hamas sentiments expressed specific evidence to these individuals, by all means, we welcome the Trump administration sharing it but this idea of trust me, they’ve behaved problematically is not good enough from this government.”

Tapper concluded, “Again, to Secretary Rubio or Secretary Noem or anybody at the White House, if there’s evidence, come on the show, present it, email me, text me, present it. Priscilla is on the case. Show us this evidence. But it’s not just good enough to talk about problematic behavior.”

