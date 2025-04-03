CO Gov. Polis: Trump Tariffs Are ‘Disastrous Economic Policy’

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Prime” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs are “disastrous economic policy.”

Host Alicia Menendez asked, ” What is your reaction to these tariffs and to the market sell-off?”

Polis said, “It’s a sad day, really, one of the saddest days when we’re inflicting, the President of the United States is inflicting this much harm and damage and pain to people. Over $3 trillion of value wiped out in the stock market in one day, over $8 trillion over the last few weeks because of people knowing he might do this. That’s money from people’s pensions and retirement and savings. It’s just a sad day for our country and frankly also a sad day for the world.”

He continued, “I think people understand right away the tax increase for families. It’s about $2,100 per family. That’s the Tax Foundation is nonpartisan. That’s how much it costs the average family.”

Polis added, “Prices will go up for consumers, and it will cause a huge recession for us and, of course, to a lesser extent, a recession for the world. It’s a disastrous economic policy. I just was hoping, like many were, that the president was using this as a negotiating tactic. But apparently he believes in a flawed theory that now, unfortunately, we’re going to have a real world example of how tariffs destroy your manufacturing base, destroy jobs and raise costs for people.”

