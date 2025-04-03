Mullin: Since Pelosi Stepped Down as ‘Leader’ of the Democratic Party, They Have Completely Fallen Apart

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) reacted to the apparent turmoil in the Democratic Party in the wake of the 2024 presidential loss.

Mullin observed that with the departure of Nancy Pelosi as a leader of the Democratic Party, the party has struggled to clearly define itself.

“It is amazing,” FNC host Sean Hannity said. “They don’t have a leader. The only leaders that really seem to be getting any traction — those that are getting the most attention, Bernie Sanders, AOC, Jasmine Crockett. And I’ve got to be honest, Senator. I’m OK with that.

Mullin replied, “Well, what’s funny you named three socialists. I mean, truly three socialists, and so that tells you the disarray of the Democrat Party right now. It’s amazing though because we all assumed Nancy Pelosi was the leader of the Democrat Party, and she was. Since she has left, they have completely fallen apart. I mean, Cory Booker, personally, I actually get along with him, politically, we couldn’t be more different.”

“He spoke for 25 hours, I can’t think of a single thing he said other than what you said,” he continued. “He ranted against Elon Musk and Donald Trump. Well, that’s the same playbook that the Democrat Party’s had. Hakeem Jeffries isn’t leading it. Chuck Schumer isn’t leading it. And their poll numbers show it, 21% favorability across the United States with Democrat voters. That’s about as low as it gets.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor