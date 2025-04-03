NBC’s Allen: Democrats ‘Don’t Have a Forward Vision’, Booker ‘Spent 25 Hours’ ‘Talking About Being Anti-Trump’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “11th Hour,” NBC News Senior National Politics Reporter Jonathan Allen stated that Democrats “didn’t have an answer” for people worried about the economy and their physical safety in 2024 “right now, they don’t have a forward-looking vision for it.” He cited as an example the fact that Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) “spent 25 hours on the Senate floor talking about being anti-Trump.”

Allen said, “Democrats were talking a little bit about the economy, but not with as much of a comprehensive look at it. But they were talking about democracy, which is — if you want to defend democracy, you have to get the votes of people that are thinking about their wallets, that are thinking about their physical security. And the Democrats didn’t have an answer for that.”

He continued, “And right now, they don’t have a forward-looking vision for it. They know what they want to defend. Cory Booker spent 25 hours on the Senate floor talking about being anti-Trump. He knows what he wants to defend against. They want to defend Social Security. They want to defend Medicare. They know what their values are. They don’t have a forward vision for the country.”

