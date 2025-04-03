Warren: Trump Tariffs Are ‘Just Plain Dumb’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead” that President Donald Trump’s new tariffs were “just plain dumb.”

Warren said, “So let’s do a little setting the table here. Tariffs can be a really valuable tool in the economic toolbox. So think of it this way, you have a prescription filled right now in America you realize it has a nine out of ten chance that medication was manufactured somewhere overseas most likely Asia. The materials came probably from China putting a tariff in place to get more manufacturing of our antibiotics and other prescription drugs here onshore makes perfect sense. It’s targeted. You know what you’re trying to accomplish.”

She added, “What Donald Trump has announced in terms of his tariffs is just plain dumb. It just, it’s broad, it’s across the board, it applies to too many countries all at once. So, think of it this way: putting a tariff on Canadian lumber just drives up the cost of building homes here in the United States. We need more homes in the United States, and we sure don’t need them to be more expensive. So I think the concern right now is that sometimes tariffs could be good, but not when you do it like Donald Trump just did.”

