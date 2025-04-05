GOP Rep. Sessions: ‘Need to Know More’ About Timeline for Success on Tariffs

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) said that the events since President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement “provided enough feedback, to me, to say, maybe it’s something that he’s going to have to go back and check his calculus.” But since he isn’t doing so, “we need to ask the questions, okay, tell us more about your expectation of performance, tell us more about what you would expect to gain from this, please tell us how long it would take, just like any other policy debate or decision. We need to know more about it.”

Sessions said, “[T]his is not something that I would focus on, but with that said, I said I was willing to listen to the President to see where this went. The last few days have provided enough feedback, to me, to say, maybe it’s something that he’s going to have to go back and check his calculus. But I saw the secretary of commerce on today, Secretary [Lutnick] and he said the President’s going to end up sticking with this.”

He continued, “So, I think, next, now that we’ve seen the answer, we need to ask the questions, okay, tell us more about your expectation of performance, tell us more about what you would expect to gain from this, please tell us how long it would take, just like any other policy debate or decision. We need to know more about it.”

Sessions added, “I still will be quite honest, I don’t know for sure if it means that Canada and Mexico will simply be as they were with the trade deal…I don’t know what exactly is the trade policy for Canada and Mexico. But I will tell you that Texas, my home state, our largest trading partner is Mexico. And if that turns negative, there will be repercussions from every single member of Congress, because it’s not just in our backyard that you’ve already heard that’s dangerous, it is a big nut of 140 billion dollars.”

