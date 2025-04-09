Dershowitz: Trump Has Pushed Executive Power Beyond Any President Since Roosevelt

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz said that President Donald Trump “has pushed the power of the executive beyond any previous president since Roosevelt,” and predicted that the Supreme Court will require the Trump administration to observe due process on deportations.

Dershowitz said that the Supreme Court is “going to give the executive the power, substantively, to decide who stays and goes, but it’s going to demand, consistent with the 14th Amendment, that due process be observed. So, the president can do it, but the president has to do it right. And I think that’s the trend and we’re going to see that carry through in decisions involving deportation and of students as well. I think we’re going to see the Supreme Court saying, yes, you can do it, but you have to do it right, within due process.”

He further predicted that there will be “case-specific and fact-specific decisions” and added, “Look, this President has pushed the power of the executive beyond any previous president since Roosevelt, and the court is going to say, yeah, we’re going to give you the power, but you’re going to have to do it our way, consistent with the Constitution.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett