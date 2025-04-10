Jasmine Crockett: ‘Beyond Wild’ No One Questioning Trump ‘Mental Acuity’

Representative Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In” that it was “beyond wild” fact that no one is questioning President Donald Trump’s “mental acuity or fitness to serve.”

Crockett said, “When we start to talk about these tariffs, these tariffs are not limited to any one type of people. It’s not limited to Democrats, Republicans or Independents. It’s not limited to urban or rural. We know for a fact if we look back just at his last administration, what it did to the soybean farmers, right. And we ultimately ended up having to give them money to supplant the fact that they lost so much money. But this crazy tariff war that nobody asked for, where he basically is invoking emergency powers, the same thing that he did under the Alien Enemies Act.”

She continued, “Like the fact that no one is questioning his mental acuity or fitness to serve is beyond wild to me, right? Like the fact that they sat around called Joe Biden sleepy Joe Biden. and as I said before, at least you could sleep at night because you didn’t have to worry about your 401K disappearing overnight. You didn’t have to worry about these allegations of fake invasions. You didn’t have to worry about the cost of food just skyrocketing or the skyrocketing cost of all of your electronics.”

Crockett added, “So, you know, I just hope that people remember because seemingly they got amnesia the first time. And so you’ve got opportunities to vote. And I will tell you that every single special election we’ve had, Democrats are swinging no less than 15 points. But honestly, we should be swinging 30 and 40 points because of the level of incompetence and harm that this administration is bringing upon all of us.”

