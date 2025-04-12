GOP Rep. Lawler: Dems Think People of Color, Women ‘Too Stupid’ to Figure Out How to Get an ID, Prove Citizenship

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) questioned Democrats opposition to the SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship to vote in U.S. elections.

Lawler argued their opposition suggested Democrats think certain people are “too stupid” to secure identification and prove citizenship.

Host Laura Ingraham said, “Congressman, gosh. I guess you all are terrible people.”

“Well, considering that four Democrats joined us in voting for the bill, including Henry Cuellar, who himself is Latino, I guess they might want to have that discussion in conference,” Lawler replied. “But, the fact is that Democrats continue to demean people of color, women, all across this country by somehow implying they’re too stupid to figure out how to get an ID and prove citizenship, and you have now Chuck Schumer saying that they’re going to kill it in the Senate. We need to make sure that this common sense voter safety measure gets enacted into law, and if folks want to help us fight it, text ‘Save’ to 85007.”

“All right,” Ingraham said. “Congressman, it’s clear that they want illegal immigrants to vote, and they probably think that’s the only way they’ll ever win.”

Lawler added, “No question.”

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor