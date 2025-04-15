Carville: ‘Maybe We Need to Have a Schism’ in the Democratic Party

During a recent broadcast of Politicon’s “Politics War Room,” long-time Democratic strategist James Carville suggested that a split in the Democratic Party was necessary for its survival.

Carville argued that the far left of the ideological spectrum should form its own political party but without the branding of the Democratic Party.

“[M]aybe we need to have a schism,” he said. “You’ve got plenty of different [parties] — Justice Party, the Working Families Party, the Socialist Party. The only thing I’d ask is just don’t use the word ‘Democratic’ in any title that you have because most Democrats that I know that are running for office don’t want your name, don’t want you to be part of the deal. Yeah, sure, they would be glad to take your votes. Who wouldn’t? Everybody wants to get as many votes as they can. Maybe you come up with your own name.”

“And by the way, nothing against — after the election, [we] can sit down and do like is done in parliamentary governments or governments around the world,” he continued. “You just sit down, and you say, ‘OK, we want to be part of a governing majority. And we have these things that we want you to do to bring us in.’ And we have negotiations, and we figure out a way that we can live with different parties and different titles but under the same general philosophical roof. As I’ve always said, been very clear — most of the things that the faculty lounge, identity left wants, 85% of it, I want to.”

“I don’t think we can work together on pronoun politics,” Carville continued. “If this election did not teach you how damaging that is, I don’t think there’s anything that I can tell you. And you say, ‘This guy is stuck in another century — not another decade — and he represents nothing to do with the future of our movement.’ I can accept that. You’re not really going to hurt my feelings. So, maybe we could have a kind of amicable split here, and we go to post in 2026 because you don’t ever run — they never run against a Republican. OK? All they do is run against other Democrats.”

“I don’t quite understand why you’re so anxious to have the word ‘Democrat’ in the description of what you do. But maybe we can have an amicable split here and you go your way and we go our way,” he continued. “And after the election, we come together and see how much common ground we can find. I know this is of heresy. It’s always been — the Democratic Party has always been the coalition. People said we have to work hard in the coalition.”

