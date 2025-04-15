Van Hollen: Trump Believes in First Amendment Rights for Himself But Nobody Else

Senator Chis Van Hollen (D-MD) claimed on Tuesday on CNN’s “News Central” that President Donald Trump “believes in First Amendment rights for himself, but apparently for nobody else.”

Van Hollen said, “I applaud Harvard’s decision not to give in to bullying from the Trump Administration. You know Donald Trump believes in First Amendment rights for himself, but apparently for nobody else. Others they will punish when there’s an exercise of First Amendment rights. I would also point out, Kate, that yesterday The Washington Post just broke a story in the case of Ms. Ozturk, right, she was the Fulbright fellow at Tufts, and an internal State Department memo conceded that there was absolutely no basis to claim that she was engaged in anti-Semitic activities.”

He added, “So what you see the Trump Administration doing is trying to use this argument that these students are violating American foreign policy, that they’re engaged in these, you know, acts to undermine U.S. foreign policy, when in many cases, what they’ve been doing is protesting the actions of the U.S. government and the Netanyahu government with respect to Gaza. So, look, you can agree or disagree with the students, but what the whole — what the purpose of the First Amendment is, is that you don’t have the government dictating speech as the Trump Administration is trying to do. So I’m glad Harvard is standing up here.”

