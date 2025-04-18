Maine Attorney General: We Shouldn’t Look at People ‘as Necessarily Boy, Girl’ or Trans Girl, Trans Boy

During a portion of an interview with Portland, Maine ABC affiliate Channel 8 WMTW released on Thursday, Attorney General Aaron Frey (D) discussed the legal battle between the state and the federal government over allowing biological men to compete in women’s sports and argued that “I think our conversation should be making sure that we’re not looking at people as necessarily boy, girl, right? Or trans girl, trans boy.”

In response to a question on whether the state keeps tabs on transgender athletes in women’s sports, Frey said, “No. We don’t discriminate in terms of how we set up our records. So, we don’t go try to target individuals for their identifiable status.” But they are getting information from other sources as a result of the lawsuit.

He added, “I think, and going back to what I had been talking about earlier about how we cannot lose our humanity in these discussions, I think that every student deserves to have an equal opportunity to participate, I think that every student deserves to be uplifted. And so, I think our conversation should be making sure that we’re not looking at people as necessarily boy, girl, right? Or trans girl, trans boy. I really think this conversation about what the law says and how we need to make sure we are fulfilling the promise of the law, I think that means, for trans students, under Title IX and the Maine Human Rights Act, it means we should just be talking about — even that one student — making sure that they have access to participate in the sport of their identified gender.”

