Carol Roth: How Team Trump Can Fix Tariff Messaging Right Now

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” author Carol Roth discussed the Trump administration’s tariff policies.

Roth said that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been the “all star”, but lacks the clout to set policy, and “the messaging has been abysmal, because…there [are] ten different messages. Things that come out are then walked back on a daily basis. It’s not cohesive. And everybody has sort of a different reason. If we wanted to punish China for the things that they absolutely do, I think it would make more sense to split it up and say, okay, if you are a Chinese business that is selling direct to our consumer…maybe we slap a tariff on you, but if you’re a U.S. business that has a China supply chain that you are going to lose out on jobs, revenue, profits, and probably give that business over to a foreign competitor or even a big business, that doesn’t really make a lot of sense, especially when we don’t have the option to switch.”

