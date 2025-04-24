FNC’s Hume: Putin Hasn’t Made Concessions, Breaks Ceasefires, Not Sure Why Trump’s Saying He’s Easier to Deal With

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Fox News Chief Political Analyst Brit Hume stated that Russia “hasn’t agreed to much of anything, except yes, he’d love to annex Crimea,” and so “I’m not exactly sure what the President’s talking about when he says that Zelensky has been more difficult to deal with than Putin. There have been a series of ceasefire proposals. Putin either hasn’t agreed to them or has immediately broken them.”

Hume said [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] that Trump “keeps pounding Zelensky and saying it’s harder to deal with him than it is with Putin. Putin, so far as I can tell, hasn’t agreed to much of anything, except yes, he’d love to annex Crimea, which is part of the proposal that’s before him now. That’s no concession. That’s just — all that is is taking a gain. Zelensky resists that because Crimea, up until the Russian[s] invaded it ten years or so ago, was part of Ukraine.”

He continued, “So, I’m not exactly sure what the President’s talking about when he says that Zelensky has been more difficult to deal with than Putin. There have been a series of ceasefire proposals. Putin either hasn’t agreed to them or has immediately broken them. I’m not sure what concessions Putin will ever be willing to make, but he certainly hasn’t made very many so far.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett