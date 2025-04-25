Amgen CEO Robert Bradway Touts Trump Tax Policy in Billion-Dollar Investment Announcement

During an interview that aired on Friday’s broadcast of FBN’s “The Claman Countdown,” Amgen CEO Robert Bradway unveiled his company’s decision to invest $1 billion in its Columbus, OH, facility.

“How many jobs, construction versus permanent, will this part add?” Fox Business Network host Liz Claman asked.

“Well, we’re adding about a billion dollars of investment today, and we expect to hire permanently another few hundred staff as a result of this expansion,” Bradway replied. “So, we’ll have about a billion and a half invested in Columbus and about 750 people working in our bio manufacturing there.”

According to Bradway, the move is part of a trend of returning manufacturing to the United States, due in part to the Trump administration’s policies.

“In the period 2018-2024, we invested about $5 billion in manufacturing in the United States, which gave rise to about $12 billion in incremental economic activity,” the pharmaceutical executive explained.

Bradway also touted Trump’s 2017 tax cuts as a launching point for Amgen’s infrastructure base in the United States.

“Our manufacturing base originated in the U.S.,” he said. “And so most of our manufacturing in our business began in the United States. The tax reform in 2017 enabled us to invest incrementally in the United States. So, we’ve continued to grow our manufacturing base here.”

