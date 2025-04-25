CNN’s Jennings: ‘Constitutional Crisis’ for Lower Court Judges to Try to Tie Up Trump

Thursday, during an appearance on CNN, network contributor Scott Jennings warned of the potential consequences of federal district court judges using lawfare to “tie up” President Donald Trump.

Jennings said the phenomenon could lead to a “constitutional crisis.”

“The president has said he will follow the Supreme Court’s decisions,” he said. “He has always said that about all of these cases. They may have some differences of opinion about the rendering of certain decisions and how to handle and implement certain decisions, but the president has always said he’s going to follow the decisions. Now, I do think that these individual district court judges that are being selectively shocked by people who oppose the president, trying to issue nationwide injunctions and stop the president from governing, I think that’s a real problem. I mean, it’s a constitutional crisis, in my opinion, for these individual district court judges to try to tie up Donald Trump. I mean, it’s obvious what they’re trying to do, which is to run out the clock until he’s no longer in office.”

“It’s sort of what the Democrats did the first time around,” Jennings continued. “They don’t want him to be able to govern. Now, the Supreme Court, as you pointed out in the polling, people have a lot of respect for it and so does President Trump. So, I really do think that if he’s allowed to govern, if he’s allowed to do the things that he ran on, if he’s allowed to continue to, you know, deport illegal aliens, if he’s allowed to continue to do the things he told the American people he was going to do, he’ll be fine. But the truth is he’s running into a wall of resistance in some of these individual federal district court judges, and I think the Congress honestly needs to step in or the Supreme Court needs to step in because it’s not right, what they’re doing to this presidency.”

