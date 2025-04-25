Dem Rep. Crow: I Support a Deal that Pays for Some of the Aid We’ve Given Ukraine

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that he supports a deal “that would help pay for some of the support and some of the weapons and equipment and supplies that we are giving the Ukrainians.” But the Trump administration is going about trying to cut a deal the wrong way.

While discussing a minerals deal, Crow said, “I’m not opposed to a deal like that, actually, right? I’m not opposed to peace. In fact, I think — I want peace, the Ukrainians want peace more than anybody, as I mentioned. And, like most wars, this war will likely end at a negotiating table, right? So, there has to be a process, there has to be a negotiation, there has to be peace. And I actually also am in favor of some type of deal that would help pay for some of the support and some of the weapons and equipment and supplies that we are giving the Ukrainians. I’m not opposed to that.”

He continued, “But the manner in which this administration goes about it, by posting on social media, by maligning or attacking our allies and partners, by allowing themselves to be played by the world’s most brutal dictator, is not going to get us there.”

