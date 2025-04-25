Dem WI Rep.: Dugan ‘Obstructed Fascism’, ICE Administrative Warrants Are Meaningless

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Wisconsin State Rep. Ryan Clancy (D) stated that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan “didn’t obstruct justice. She obstructed fascism” because all the ICE agents had was an administrative warrant, which he argued don’t mean anything.

Clancy said, “[W]e’re talking about an administrative warrant. We’re talking about something that ICE puts together internally. It’s like me walking around with a note in my pocket saying, Rep. Clancy can do whatever he wants. I do have one of those, but it doesn’t mean anything, right? They did not present an actual warrant signed by an actual judge. So Judge Dugan was in her rights in doing what she did, she didn’t obstruct justice. She obstructed fascism in this case.”

He further stated that even if there was a judicial warrant, “it does not make sense, we should not have ICE agents in a protected space like a courtroom, any more than you’d want ICE agents going into an operating room or a classroom. Those have historically been protected spaces that are off-limits to ICE, and with good reason. You want people feeling safe and secure in a courthouse, either to come to their own trials or to testify against others. And this is really just an attack on the judicial system, which is historically a check and balance on unobstructed executive power. That’s what we’re seeing from the Trump administration.”

