‘Astroturfing and Gaslighting’: Lawler Blasts Indivisible for Dishonest Protest Movement

Friday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY) criticized the left-wing protest group Indivisible for claims it was making about Republicans and the current administration.

Lawler described their efforts as “astroturfing and gaslighting.”

“Mike, the group, Indivisible, says this so-called town hall offers very limited opportunities for real public engagement,” fill-in host Kayleigh McEnany said. “That’s their statement in part. I find it interesting that these organizers of this event said that they might have something to hand out the day of your town hall, questions that they think folks will either want to ask or ask. So, is it public engagement if you’re handing out questions to ask you?”

“Kayleigh, this is all astroturfing and gaslighting, unfortunately,” Lawler replied. “You know, many of these folks I actually know quite well, and they have spent their time, obviously, post-election, very upset about the outcome, and are now mobilizing Democratic activists, working with unions and far-left elected officials like Chuck Schumer, to mobilize folks to these town halls. They’ve been demanding that I do town halls. The funny part is, last Congress, I did over 50 town hall meetings, and mobile office hours in my district. I’ve done over 1,200 in-person events. And it’s not that they can’t engage with me. They can. They just don’t like the fact that they are represented by a Republican and not a far-left radical progressive. And that’s what this is really all about.”

