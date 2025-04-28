Dershowitz: ‘Something Wrong with a Country’ that Turns ‘Thuggish’ Judge Dugan Into a Hero

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz expressed his dismay that “thugs are regarded as heroes, just like that thuggish judge who allowed people to walk through her back door to escape from prosecution, she’s a hero,” and said that “there’s something wrong with a country that values judges who violate the law,” students who break the law, and people like the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

While discussing the lawsuit against Columbia University students who occupied a building on campus by janitors at the school, Dershowitz stated, “The first thing is that these thugs are regarded as heroes, just like that thuggish judge who allowed people to walk through her back door to escape from prosecution, she’s a hero, the man who killed the health — corporate guy. We are turning these terrible people into heroes.”

He continued, “And there’s something wrong with a country that values judges who violate the law, students who violate the law, murderers who walk up to a married man who has children and shoot him in the back and there are shirts now justifying him and people who want to have a hung jury that will result in his not being convicted. We are turning our values on our head.”

