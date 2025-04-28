Matthew Dowd: Trump ‘Has Broken Every Single’ Election Promise

Failed Texas Democrat lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Matthew Dowd claimed Sunday on “MSNBC Reports” that President Donald Trump had broken “every single promise that he made during the election.”

Host Alex Witt said, “So, Matthew, after the election, Trump and Republicans claimed they had a mandate and now, as The Washington Post is putting it, an unpopular president continues to push radical changes on the country. Do these poll numbers send the message, this is not what we voted for?”

Dowd said, “Yeah. I was thinking when you mentioned the honeymoon period, you know, why is it not lasted at all? It’s as if, you know it’s a honeymoon period where one spouse breaks every vow that they took in the first 100 days of the marriage and then hawks the wedding ring. So of course, you’re not going to have a honeymoon period if that happens in the course of this he has broken every single promise that he made in the during the election. He said he was going to make inflation priority number one and fix the economy, that hasn’t happened. He said he was going to end the war in Ukraine on day one, that hasn’t happened. He said he was going to make China pay, that hasn’t happened. He said he was going to uphold the Constitution and unite the country. He’s done the exact opposite of that.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN