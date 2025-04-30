GOP Sen. Johnson: Continuing Trade War Will Crater Investment, Manufacturers Tell Me if Tariffs Remain, They’ll Go Under

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that “I’m hearing an awful lot from manufacturers in Wisconsin, if this thing drags on, the tariffs remain high, that their businesses will be put out of business.” And the Trump administration should be “very concerned if this trade war continues, if the uncertainty and instability continues, that that investment’s going to fall off the cliff and that’d be very bad for America.”

Johnson said, “I’m in President Trump’s corner in terms of cheering that he wins these trade negotiations. I don’t want to undermine his negotiating strategy or reduce his leverage. But I will say that I’m hearing an awful lot from manufacturers in Wisconsin, if this thing drags on, the tariffs remain high, that their businesses will be put out of business. One good piece of economic news with the recent numbers, business investment is up 9.8%. President Trump and his team [have] to very concerned if this trade war continues, if the uncertainty and instability continues, that that investment’s going to fall off the cliff and that’d be very bad for America. So, again, this is bold, but I think it’s a reasonably high-risk strategy. I’m hoping that he succeeds, but the sooner he succeeds, the sooner we can bring certainty and stability to the American economy, the better.”

He added that success would be “free and fair reciprocal trade,” and there does need to be a strategy to re-shore things that are critical to national security.

