Maher: Border Needed to Be Corrected, Trump ‘Got That Done’, They Didn’t Necessarily Do It the Best Way

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that there needed to be corrections on border security and that while he doesn’t necessarily think the way the Trump administration is doing it is the right way, “he got that done.”

After saying that the Trump administration vowed to find large savings at the Pentagon, Maher stated, “[T]hey came up with their, what they call the skinny budget, just the thumbnail sketch of what it’s going to be, across-the-board cuts for everything except border security — another thing that needed to be corrected, absolutely, border security — again, not the way he’s doing it, necessarily, but, yes, he got that done.”

He added, “But the defense budget, up over a trillion now, that’s the one thing that goes up.”

