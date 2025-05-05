Pence: Trump’s Tariffs Hurting Consumers, Cheap Goods ‘Big Part’ of the American Dream

Former Vice President Mike Pence said Monday on CNN’s “The Source” that President Donald Trump’s tariffs hurt consumers who want cheap goods.

Pence said, “I do have concerns, that with the president’s call for broad based tariffs against friend and foe alike that ultimately the administration is advancing policies that are not targeted at countries that have been abusing our trade relationship, but rather are essentially new industrial policy that will result in inflation, that will harm consumers and ultimately harm the American economy.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “One argument he’s been making lately is that maybe children will have to make do with fewer toys, fewer dolls.”

She asked, “Do you think the American people buy that argument?”

Pence said, “I have two grown daughters. I have three small granddaughters. And, look, keeping dolls affordable, keeping our kids toys affordable, that really is part of the American Dream. I remember recently the Secretary of the Treasury said that cheap goods was not a part of the American Dream. Well, I’m somebody who spent almost my entire life in public service. We lived on our paycheck while we raised three kids and put three kids through college. Cheap goods were a big part of it. And I think we ought to be candid about that.”

