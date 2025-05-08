Duffy: We’ll Need Congress to Do ‘a Lot’ of Permitting Waivers to Rebuild ATC System

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy stated the total rebuild of every aspect of the air traffic control system would ordinarily take between ten and fifteen years to complete, but it can be done in three to four years, but it will require Congress to give them all the funding up front, “and then we need them to waive a lot of the requirements for permitting.”

Duffy stated, “We are going to rebuild every part, every aspect of the air traffic control system. So, it’s going to be…radios, radar, a whole infrastructure of telecom, all the front-facing and back-office side of telecommunication for air traffic controllers, they’re going to have a brand-new system.”

He continued, “But here’s what’s key: … This would normally take ten or fifteen years. We can do this, Sean, in three or four years, fix this system. But we need Congress to give us all the money up front, and then we need them to waive a lot of the requirements for permitting. If they do that for us, we can actually build this really quick and make sure our skies are still the safest in the world.”

