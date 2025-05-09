Dem Rep. Watson Coleman: ‘Nobody Is Safe,’ Trump ‘Weaponized Law Enforcement’

Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight” that “nobody is safe” because President Donald Trump had “weaponized law enforcement.”

Discussing witnessing Newark Mayor Ras Baraka being arrested at the Delaney Hall Detention Center, Watson Coleman said, “Our rights are being taken away and if they can do what they did to Mayor Baraka and that they do what they did to the three of us, LaMonica, Rob and me, then they can do it to anybody, and they are doing it to anybody and everybody.”

She continued, “Even though we had the authority to be there, even though we only wanted to make a tour while we were in the waiting area, all of the ice officials from the state of New Jersey at the highest levels came to the detention facility.”

She added, “They arrested him, they cuffed him. It was disgusting to watch. They brought him to this facility where we are now, which is their, I think, administration facility. We have been outside here now since they brought him here, trying to get a hearing for him or trying to get him released. People have been coming and coming and coming. This place is flooded with protests and with media right now because everyone is, first of all, we’re scared. We’re scared that nobody is safe in this country anymore. We’re scared that Donald Trump has weaponized law enforcement, and law enforcement has no respect for any of us, irrespective of our positions.”

Watson Coleman concluded, “To take the mayor of the largest city in the state of New Jersey and put him in handcuffs and then take him away, and his mother, God bless her soul, in addition to his wife, his mother is here and she has been here since they brought him here, this is not America. This is the sick man’s idea of what he thinks he can do to any one of us, or all of us that he doesn’t like.”

