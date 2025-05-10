Dem Rep. Bera: White, College-Educated Liberals Are Pushing Us to Fly to El Salvador Instead of Working for Workers

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that “white, college-educated liberals” are the ones pushing Democrats into doing things like flying down to El Salvador and instead, the party’s focus should be “let’s actually work for the middle class, let’s work for the working class, let’s do the things that we said we would do.”

Bera stated, “I guess what frustrates me is it is really white, college-educated liberals that are pulling us into, like, fly down to El Salvador, fly down to El Salvador. No, let’s actually work for the middle class, let’s work for the working class, let’s do the things that we said we would do. Joe Biden was probably the most working-class president we’ve ever had. And we lost union voters to Donald Trump. 80% of what we did went to red states, went to the states that were feeling left behind, and we lost every one of those states that were — we ought to learn something from that.”

He continued, “We ought to learn how to talk to those working folks, we ought to fight for those working folks. Those are our values. Our policy, I believe, [is] better for folks. But we’ve got to talk to them. We’ve got to meet with them. We can’t talk down to them. We can’t be elitist.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett