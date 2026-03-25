Police Investigate Canceled ‘Bachelorette’ Star Taylor Frankie Paul for 3rd Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Utah police are reportedly investigating allegations of a third domestic violence incident involving Taylor Frankie Paul, who was set to lead Season 22 of ABC’s The Bachelorette before it was abruptly canceled after a 2023 video of her fighting her ex-boyfriend went viral.

Paul’s ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, contacted authorities in Utah last month, alleging domestic violence against the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star stemming from an incident in 2024, a West Jordan Police Department spokesman told NBC News.

This claim makes for the third domestic violence allegation involving Paul and Mortensen.

Utah police are now reviewing multiple videos connected to the alleged incident, and currently only have Mortensen’s side of the story, but have spoken with Paul’s attorney, the spokesperson said.

Investigators, meanwhile, have asked Paul to either submit a written statement addressing Mortensen’s allegations or go to the police department to participate in an in-person interview.

As Breitbart News reported, the entire upcoming season of The Bachelorette was canceled last week — just three days before it was set to premiere — after a video went viral showing Paul attacking Mortensen and hurling a metal barstool at him while her child is present.

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The video was published by TMZ, with the outlet reporting that the footage was used as evidence in Paul’s 2023 domestic violence case, in which she had pled guilty to aggravated assault, resulting on her being placed on three years of probation — set to end in August.

Part of the plea deal from that case reportedly included prosecutors dropping four other charges, which included domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse, and criminal mischief.

A police report from the incident also noted that a 5-year-old girl present during the fight was struck and ended up with a “goose egg on her head.”

Paul is the mother of three children, an 8-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tate Paul, and a 2-year-old son whom she shares with Mortensen.

Mortensen was granted temporary custody of their two-year-old child last week, NBC News reported.

Around that time, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department, meanwhile, told People that there is an open “domestic assault investigation” involving Paul and Mortensen.

Upon calling the West Jordan Police Department, Mortensen told officials that he was referred to them by the Draper Police Department due to the alleged 2024 incident falling in their jurisdiction, NBC News noted.