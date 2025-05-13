Katie Britt: Democrats ‘on the Side of Child Molesters, on Gang Members’

During Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) criticized Democrat lawmakers allegedly involved in an incident last week at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Newark, NJ.

Britt said the display was evidence of where congressional Democrats’ loyalties lie.

“I mean, why is it that they’re outside this ICE facility demanding, you know, they said they were on a tour,” fill-in host Katie Pavlich said. “They were just there to do oversight, but this facility, of course, houses the worst of the worst, convicted murderers, child predators, child pornographers, the list goes on and on, and yet these are the people Democrats are taking the time to try and go protect and getting arrested for in civil offense?”

“Well, it’s clear whose side Democrats are on,” Britt replied. “They’re on the side of child molesters, on gang members, on those who are preying on the most vulnerable and here illegally. And Republicans have the backs of the American people. I don’t know where this passion was from the Democrats over the last four years, as we saw our border be invaded day after day after day, as we saw the heartbreaking stories of people like Laken Riley losing her life or Rachel Morin or Jocelyn Nungaray. Or as you talk to parents from coast to coast, Katie, who lost their children to fentanyl poisoning, where was this energy, where was this fight?”

She added, “Unfortunately, they don’t have that fight for the American people but President Trump made a commitment over the last four years, there was no more litigated issue, Katie, than this, our wide open borders and the failed policies of the Biden administration and of Democrats who were in charge. And he has said enough’s enough. We are securing our border and we are making sure that Americans are safe in their communities and in their homes.”

