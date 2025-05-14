Bernie Sanders: United States Is ‘Complicit’ in Humanitarian ‘Atrocity’ in Gaza

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) claimed Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In” that the United States was “complicit” in the humanitarian crisis developing in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Host Chris Hayes said, “There is a real concern once again about mass starvation in Gaza. This is after a blockade that’s been applied by Israeli forces, who say that they are applying it to put pressure on Hamas in the next phase of this deal. The New York Times, running a piece today saying that in private, some Israeli officers admit that Gaza is on the brink of starvation. Is the U.S. doing enough to pressure the Israeli government to allow aid and food in?”

Sanders said, “Is the U.S. doing enough? The U.S. has provided billions and billions of dollars to Netanyahu’s war machine to cause this horrible, horrible humanitarian disaster.”

He added, “Over 50,000 are dead there. Massive malnutrition taking place right now. Children are starving to death. And that is all backed up with U.S. military aid to Netanyahu, as you will remember. I try to stop that military aid. I think the United States should simply say tomorrow to Netanyahu, you’re not getting another nickel, not only until there’s massive humanitarian aid coming in, not until you start treating the Palestinian people with respect. We move toward a two-state solution. But what is going on now is almost unspeakable, and the United States is complicit in this atrocity.”

