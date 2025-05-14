Luttig: Trump Has ‘Perverted’ the Laws of the United States for Past 100 Days

Former U.S. Appeals Court Judge J. Michael Luttig said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump has “perverted” the laws of the United States for the past 100 days.

Luttig said, “The President of the United States doesn’t have the power under the Constitution or laws of the United States for any single one of his signature initiatives undertaken in his first 100 days. I think, and I thought of myself in writing this article, as little more than a scrivener or a scribe of the president’s actions and their illegality. I just marshaled, frankly, all of the authority that’s out there in the Constitution and the laws of the United States, together with the opinions of the federal courts that have rejected virtually every single initiative that he has taken in his first 100 days, at least preliminarily, if not finally.”

He continued, “That’s is why I titled the article as I did, which is the end of the rule of law in America, because when the President of the United States from the Oval Office is undertaking illegal initiative after illegal initiative, unconstitutional initiative after unconstitutional initiative, then we cannot say, at least for the period when he is President of the United States, that we have a government of laws, not of men. The president has presented himself as above the law.”

Luttig added, “The president has perverted the law. He has perverted the Constitution and the laws of the United States for the past 100 days. Which is to say in your your your viewers should understand this, not one of his signature initiatives of 15 maybe 20 does he have support in the Constitution of the United States and the laws.”

