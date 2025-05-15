Dem Rep. Kamlager-Dove: L.A.’s Only Approved 8 Building Permits Since Fire Due to Lack of Federal Funding from Trump

On Thursday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D-CA) blamed the lack of building permits issued in the recovery from the fires in Los Angeles on a lack of federal money from “an administration that doesn’t like California.” And L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is “working as quickly as she can to get rid of the red tape with city hall, in city hall, trying to accelerate applications.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “I saw a stat in your hometown…your district is between Altadena and the Pacific Palisades, basically, I saw this, Congresswoman, L.A. wildfire recovery efforts in 2025, about 12,000 estimated damaged properties, eight building permits issued so far. It’s been about 125 days or so. And when you look at the numbers, I don’t know how that’s the case. Can you explain how that’s the case and if that’s acceptable right now with what’s going on in your backyard?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “It’s not acceptable. It is not acceptable that we have FEMA offices that are shutting down and FEMA workers that are being terminated that are not able to help my state.”

Burman then cut in to ask, “So, is it — are you suggesting it’s Trump’s fault, or?”

Kamlager-Dove responded, “He should send us the money. We need the money.”

Burman then cut in to ask, “What about Karen Bass’ performance?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “Karen Bass, I think, has been doing very well in talking to Los Angelinos, being out, working as quickly as she can to get rid of the red tape with city hall, in city hall, trying to accelerate applications. She’s been doing all of that.”

Burman followed up, “So, when does that number pick up?”

Kamlager-Dove answered, “When we get our money. So, Donald Trump, give us our money, because you know what? There are red voters and blue voters and independent voters who lost their homes, and California, like North Carolina and other states, deserve[s] our disaster relief.”

Burman clarified, “So, if I hear you correctly, you think the money has to come from the federal government, and then that picks up? Nothing on Newsom or Mayor Bass?”

Kamlager-Dove responded, “I think they’re doing the best they can with what they have. And the fact of the matter is, we have not been given what we deserve, what is warranted, because we’re battling an administration that doesn’t like California.”

