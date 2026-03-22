Fans, Media Write Emotional Tributes After NHL Reporter Jessi Pierce and Her Three Children Die in House Fire

The hockey community and a family are in mourning this weekend after learning that NHL reporter Jessi Pierce and her three children had been killed in a house fire.

Pierce, an employee of NHL.com who had covered the Minnesota Wild for ten years, perished along with her children and the family dog when their home on White Bear Lake erupted in flames on Saturday.

While initial reports did not disclose the names of the victims, dozens of Pierce’s colleagues began posting heartfelt tributes and condolences to her and her family.

“The White Bear Lake Fire Department said its crews responded to a reported fire at a single-family home in the 2100 block of Richard Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday,” Fox 9 reported. “Neighbors who called 911 reported seeing flames coming through the roof of the house and said there were likely people inside.

“Arriving firefighters then ‘found a fully involved structure fire’ and tried to suppress it. Firefighters then found a deceased adult as well as three deceased children inside the house.”