‘The Singularity’: ‘Code Red’ Author Wynton Hall Warns Humans Will Have to Make ‘Moral Choice’ Whether to Fuse with Robots

Saturday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Wynton Hall, Social Media Director for Breitbart News and the author of the new book, Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, talked about AI moral dilemmas.

Hall said, “When you go to transhumanism, meaning beyond just human, trans transforming beyond humans this merger and the singularity between human and machine, parents are going to perhaps one day, probably not for a while, have to make a moral choice.”

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