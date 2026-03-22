Tom Homan: Trump Will Deploy ICE to U.S. Airports Tomorrow

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be in U.S. airports Monday.

Host Dana Bash said, “President Trump posted on Truth Social, ‘If the radical left Democrats don’t immediately sign an agreement to let our country, in particular our airports, be free and safe again, I will move to move our brilliant and patriotic ICE agents to the airports where they will do security like no one has ever seen before. Now, in a subsequent post, he said that he instructed ICE agents to be ready by Monday. And now the president is saying that you, sir, are going to be in charge. How is that going to work? Are ICE agents going to move into American airports starting tomorrow, Monday?”

Homan said, “Yes. And, I’m currently working on the plan now, execution. I’m working with the director of ICE and the administrator of TSA, the acting administrator. So we’ll put together a plan today and will execute tomorrow.”

Bash said, “OK, so there are a lot of questions here. First of all, are ICE agents even remotely trained to handle security at airports?”

Homan said, “ICE agents receive a high level of training. ICE agents are assigned at many airports across the country already. They do a lot of investigation, criminal investigations of smuggling at airports. But, you know, there’s, I mean, we’ve got TSA agents covering exits, you know, people that enter through the exits certainly, highly trained ICE law enforcement officers can cover an exit.”

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